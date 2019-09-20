Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.27 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cortexyme Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 82.8%. Insiders held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.