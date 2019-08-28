Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Immuron Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cortexyme Inc. and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.