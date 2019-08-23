Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cortexyme Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forty Seven Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 54.7% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.