Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,469,879.52% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 879,652,173.91% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 242.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 88.51% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.