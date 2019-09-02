Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 5.1% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.