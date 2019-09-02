Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.94
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Liquidity
Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 5.1% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.