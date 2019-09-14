Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.21 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cortexyme Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 45.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 59.8% respectively. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.