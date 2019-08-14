Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.65 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.