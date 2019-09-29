Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 47,185,628.74% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3%

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

In next table is shown Cortexyme Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 289.22% upside.

Cortexyme Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 14.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.