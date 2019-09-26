Reviewing Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Cortexyme Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.