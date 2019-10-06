Reviewing Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV)’s and Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s results

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 -0.09 45.95M -0.46 0.00 Veru Inc. 2 -0.08 44.65M -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Correvio Pharma Corp. and Veru Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma Corp. 2,147,497,312.71% -180.5% -27.2% Veru Inc. 2,260,988,454.53% -64.9% -42.9%

Risk & Volatility

Correvio Pharma Corp. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veru Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Correvio Pharma Corp. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Veru Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Correvio Pharma Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veru Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Correvio Pharma Corp. and Veru Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Veru Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Correvio Pharma Corp.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 229.67%. Competitively Veru Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 322.54%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veru Inc. is looking more favorable than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.9% of Veru Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Correvio Pharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Veru Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51% Veru Inc. 4.63% 4.63% 60.28% 50.67% 16.49% 61.43%

For the past year Correvio Pharma Corp. has -26.51% weaker performance while Veru Inc. has 61.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Veru Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Veru Inc., a medical therapeutics company, develops, manufactures, and markets consumer health care products. The companyÂ’s pharmaceuticals product portfolio includes Tamsulosin delayed release sachet that is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; MSS-722, a fixed ratio of trans- and cis-clomiphene citrate isomers, which is under the Phase II clinical trial to treat male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction; APP-944, a zuclomiphene citrate that is under the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and APP-111, an oral tubulin targeting chemotherapy, which is under the preclinical study to treat metastatic prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as APP-111/112 oral agents that target colchicine binding site of tubulin for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. It also provides consumer health and medical devices, including PREBOOST benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation; and FC2, which is female disposable contraceptive device, as well as FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus. The company primarily serves global agencies, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies directly, as well as through distribution agreements and other arrangements with commercial partners. It has operations in the United States, Brazil, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malaysia, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.