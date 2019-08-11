Reviewing Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV)’s and Its Rivals results

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Correvio Pharma Corp. has 76.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Correvio Pharma Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.50% -27.20% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Correvio Pharma Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Correvio Pharma Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.25 2.13 2.63

Correvio Pharma Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 443.48%. The rivals have a potential upside of 86.48%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that Correvio Pharma Corp.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Correvio Pharma Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Correvio Pharma Corp. has -26.51% weaker performance while Correvio Pharma Corp.’s rivals have 53.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Correvio Pharma Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.03 and has 2.63 Quick Ratio. Correvio Pharma Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Correvio Pharma Corp. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s rivals are 13.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Correvio Pharma Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Correvio Pharma Corp.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.