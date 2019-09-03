Reviewing Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV)’s and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s results

This is a contrast between Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 3.12 N/A -0.46 0.00 Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -326% -183.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Correvio Pharma Corp. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Correvio Pharma Corp. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 7.1% respectively. Correvio Pharma Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.51% -2.3% 24.74% -4.34% 51.02% 10.19%

For the past year Correvio Pharma Corp. has -26.51% weaker performance while Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has 10.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Correvio Pharma Corp. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.