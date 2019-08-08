Reviewing Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)’s and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust 27 5.31 N/A 0.71 39.21 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 3.88 N/A 3.02 7.88

Demonstrates Corporate Office Properties Trust and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Corporate Office Properties Trust is currently more expensive than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corporate Office Properties Trust and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential downside is -11.34%. Competitively the average price target of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is $24.5, which is potential 9.03% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39%

For the past year Corporate Office Properties Trust has stronger performance than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.