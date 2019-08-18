Reviewing Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14% of Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Corporacion America Airports S.A. has 82.15% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports S.A. N/A 8 110.87 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Corporacion America Airports S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 5.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corporacion America Airports S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporacion America Airports S.A. -1.16% -7.27% 0.53% 8.97% -30.52% 15.38% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Corporacion America Airports S.A. has weaker performance than Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corporacion America Airports S.A. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s rivals have 2.06 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corporacion America Airports S.A.

Dividends

Corporacion America Airports S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Corporacion America Airports S.A.

