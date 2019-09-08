Reviewing Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)’s and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s results

This is a contrast between Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Air Services Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports S.A. 7 0.58 N/A 0.07 110.87 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 159 0.00 N/A 9.36 16.25

In table 1 we can see Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports S.A. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.5% 9.5%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corporacion America Airports S.A. Its rival Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corporacion America Airports S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 24.7% respectively. 82.15% are Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has 51.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporacion America Airports S.A. -1.16% -7.27% 0.53% 8.97% -30.52% 15.38% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02%

For the past year Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. beats Corporacion America Airports S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.Ã r.l.