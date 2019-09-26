Reviewing Corning Incorporated (GLW)’s and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s results

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 31 1.87 N/A 2.32 13.24 Hubbell Incorporated 125 1.58 N/A 6.70 19.39

Table 1 highlights Corning Incorporated and Hubbell Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hubbell Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Corning Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Corning Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Corning Incorporated has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hubbell Incorporated’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Corning Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Corning Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corning Incorporated and Hubbell Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Corning Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 14.02% and an $32.13 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Hubbell Incorporated is $143.33, which is potential 7.04% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Corning Incorporated is looking more favorable than Hubbell Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corning Incorporated and Hubbell Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 86.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Corning Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74%

For the past year Corning Incorporated was less bullish than Hubbell Incorporated.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Corning Incorporated.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.