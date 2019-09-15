Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|46.05
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|42
|11.09
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average price target is $51.75, while its potential downside is -3.36%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.