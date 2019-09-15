Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.05 N/A -0.88 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 11.09 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average price target is $51.75, while its potential downside is -3.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.