Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.73 N/A -0.88 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.66 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 60.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.