Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

Since Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.71 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.65 N/A 0.52 26.47

Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.