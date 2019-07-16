Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.25 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.