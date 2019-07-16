Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.25
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.