Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 47.25 N/A -0.88 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.41 N/A 0.90 15.25

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 30.17%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.