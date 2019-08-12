Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.30
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3930.83
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
