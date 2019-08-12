Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.30 N/A -0.88 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 3930.83 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.