Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 44.89 N/A -0.88 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average target price and a 10.62% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 91.3% respectively. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.