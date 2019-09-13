Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

We are contrasting Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 47.17 N/A -0.88 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.36 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 57.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 5.22% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.