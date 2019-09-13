Reviewing Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

We are contrasting Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|47.17
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|139
|3.36
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 57.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 5.22% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
