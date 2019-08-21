Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

Since Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.64 N/A -0.80 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.61 N/A 2.26 13.87

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has 6.8% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.