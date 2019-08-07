Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|60.65
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
