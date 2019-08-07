Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.65 N/A -0.80 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.