Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.64 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.56 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 18.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.