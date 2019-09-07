Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|47.64
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.56
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 18.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
