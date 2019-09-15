Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|47.11
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.55
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 12.03% respectively. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
