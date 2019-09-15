Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.11 N/A -0.80 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.55 N/A 1.16 10.53

Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 12.03% respectively. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.