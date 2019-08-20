Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.46 N/A -0.80 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Comparatively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.