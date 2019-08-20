Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.46
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.63
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Comparatively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
