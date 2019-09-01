Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.18 N/A -0.80 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 21.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.