Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.16 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.76 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.