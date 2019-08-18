Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.15
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.17
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
