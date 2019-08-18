Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.15 N/A -0.80 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.