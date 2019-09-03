Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 45.60 N/A -0.80 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.12 N/A 0.36 40.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 6.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.