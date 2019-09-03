Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|45.60
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.12
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 6.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
