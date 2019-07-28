Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.11 N/A -0.80 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.41 N/A 0.85 18.55

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 46.4%. Competitively, 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.