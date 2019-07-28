Reviewing Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|62.11
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.41
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 46.4%. Competitively, 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
