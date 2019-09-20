Reviewing Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.98 N/A -0.39 0.00 Telaria Inc. 8 5.65 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Telaria Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Its rival Telaria Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Telaria Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s upside potential is 24.24% at a $68.33 average price target. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 12.64% and its average price target is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. seems more appealing than Telaria Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. Insiders held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.