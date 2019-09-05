Reviewing Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s results

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.01 N/A -0.39 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus target price of $67.5, and a 22.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 42.63%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.