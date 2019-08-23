Reviewing Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s results

Both Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.75 N/A -0.39 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 138 24.72 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. MongoDB Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus target price of $67.5, and a 28.42% upside potential. MongoDB Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $142.2 consensus target price and a -0.10% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. looks more robust than MongoDB Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has weaker performance than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats MongoDB Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.