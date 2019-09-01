Reviewing Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.63 N/A -0.39 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 4.98 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus price target of $67.5, and a 29.38% upside potential. Meanwhile, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $67.71, while its potential upside is 42.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 94.4%. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.