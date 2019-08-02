Reviewing Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR)’s and Its Peers results

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has 95.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.60 4.50 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 76.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has -19.72% weaker performance while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors have 16.06% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.04 shows that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.