Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

This is a contrast between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 317.39 N/A -1.18 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorMedix Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.93 beta indicates that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CorMedix Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 26.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.