Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CorMedix Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 103,448,275.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CorMedix Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 18.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.