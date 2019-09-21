Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 66.39 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CorMedix Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 12.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.