Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.77 N/A -1.18 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CorMedix Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has weaker performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.