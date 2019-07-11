Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 389.61 N/A -1.64 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.52 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 172.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 98.1% respectively. 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.