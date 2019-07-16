Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 347.44 N/A -1.64 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 142.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.73 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CorMedix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 238.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.