Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 46.35%. Insiders held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.