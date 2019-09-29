Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,207,547.17% 0% -145.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,309,167,818.40% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. In other hand, PDL BioPharma Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.