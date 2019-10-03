Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorMedix Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 297,704,081.63% 0% -145.2% Omeros Corporation 233,855,291.58% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta, while its volatility is 193.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 65.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 52.5%. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.