Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 342.42 N/A -1.18 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CorMedix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.