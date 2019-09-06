Reviewing CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 320.72 N/A -1.18 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.85 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc. has a beta of 2.93 and its 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. CorMedix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 72.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.